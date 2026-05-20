Kajol stuns at 51 in new glam pics, calls herself a ‘peacock’ in wine-coloured gown and glittery statement necklace

Kajol is one of those actors who truly seems to be ageing like fine wine, getting more graceful and glamorous with every passing year. At 51, she continues to deliver one fashionable look after another, proving that style only evolves with time.

Kajol stuns in regal wine-coloured gown with dramatic accessories in new look.(Instagram/@kajol)

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The actor is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares stunning glimpses with her Insta family. Her latest appearance was no exception as she wows in a rich wine-coloured gown, exuding elegance. Let’s take a closer look and decode her standout fashion moment. (Also read: Huma Qureshi signs off from Cannes 2026 in black halter-neck gown, says modern Indian women are ‘not about perfection’ )

Kajol stuns in elegant wine-coloured gown

On May 20, Kajol beat the midweek blues with a vibrant social media drop, sharing a series of stunning pictures along with a playful caption. In her post, she wrote, “Got into a staring match with the peacock in this pic but then rest of the time I was the peacock.”

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{{^usCountry}} Stepping away from traditional drapes, Kajol commands attention in a deep plum or aubergine gown that delivers all the sophisticated impact of classic black, but with a much richer, more regal undertone. The dress features an exquisite off-the-shoulder neckline delicately edged with lace trim, which frames her collarbone and introduces a touch of vintage femininity to the otherwise structured silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stepping away from traditional drapes, Kajol commands attention in a deep plum or aubergine gown that delivers all the sophisticated impact of classic black, but with a much richer, more regal undertone. The dress features an exquisite off-the-shoulder neckline delicately edged with lace trim, which frames her collarbone and introduces a touch of vintage femininity to the otherwise structured silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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The true artistry of the gown lies in its meticulous construction and fluid draping. Crafted from finely pleated fabric, the bodice features tight ruching that wraps diagonally across her torso, beautifully cinching the waist before melting into a floor-length cascade. This design genius mimics the sweeping elegance of a traditional saree pallu, providing a regal structure that moves gracefully with her.

How she styled her look

To complement the plunging, exposed neckline, the look leans heavily into high-drama jewellery. Kajol wears an intricate, heavy diamond and polki choker featuring a statement, shield-like central bib design, allowing the brilliance of the stones to pop beautifully against the matte fabric. Cohesive statement drop earrings and a sleek cuff complete the accessories without competing with the gown itself.

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Her hair is styled in voluminous, glossy waves with a soft side part, sweeping off her face just enough to keep the spectacular necklace in full view. Paired with a subtle smoky eye, a dewy base, and a warm neutral lip, it is classic, sophisticated glamour that feels both powerful and undeniably chic.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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