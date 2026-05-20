Kajol stuns at 51 in new glam pics, calls herself a ‘peacock’ in wine-coloured gown and glittery statement necklace
Kajol stuns in a rich wine-coloured gown in her May 20 Instagram post, serving a powerful blend of regal glamour and timeless elegance in her latest pictures.
Kajol is one of those actors who truly seems to be ageing like fine wine, getting more graceful and glamorous with every passing year. At 51, she continues to deliver one fashionable look after another, proving that style only evolves with time.
The actor is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares stunning glimpses with her Insta family. Her latest appearance was no exception as she wows in a rich wine-coloured gown, exuding elegance. Let’s take a closer look and decode her standout fashion moment. (Also read: Huma Qureshi signs off from Cannes 2026 in black halter-neck gown, says modern Indian women are ‘not about perfection’ )
Kajol stuns in elegant wine-coloured gown
On May 20, Kajol beat the midweek blues with a vibrant social media drop, sharing a series of stunning pictures along with a playful caption. In her post, she wrote, “Got into a staring match with the peacock in this pic but then rest of the time I was the peacock.”
Stepping away from traditional drapes, Kajol commands attention in a deep plum or aubergine gown that delivers all the sophisticated impact of classic black, but with a much richer, more regal undertone. The dress features an exquisite off-the-shoulder neckline delicately edged with lace trim, which frames her collarbone and introduces a touch of vintage femininity to the otherwise structured silhouette.{{/usCountry}}
Stepping away from traditional drapes, Kajol commands attention in a deep plum or aubergine gown that delivers all the sophisticated impact of classic black, but with a much richer, more regal undertone. The dress features an exquisite off-the-shoulder neckline delicately edged with lace trim, which frames her collarbone and introduces a touch of vintage femininity to the otherwise structured silhouette.{{/usCountry}}
The true artistry of the gown lies in its meticulous construction and fluid draping. Crafted from finely pleated fabric, the bodice features tight ruching that wraps diagonally across her torso, beautifully cinching the waist before melting into a floor-length cascade. This design genius mimics the sweeping elegance of a traditional saree pallu, providing a regal structure that moves gracefully with her.
How she styled her look
To complement the plunging, exposed neckline, the look leans heavily into high-drama jewellery. Kajol wears an intricate, heavy diamond and polki choker featuring a statement, shield-like central bib design, allowing the brilliance of the stones to pop beautifully against the matte fabric. Cohesive statement drop earrings and a sleek cuff complete the accessories without competing with the gown itself.
Her hair is styled in voluminous, glossy waves with a soft side part, sweeping off her face just enough to keep the spectacular necklace in full view. Paired with a subtle smoky eye, a dewy base, and a warm neutral lip, it is classic, sophisticated glamour that feels both powerful and undeniably chic.
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