Karan Johar lauds Manish Malhotra on Paris Couture Week debut: ‘Taught world Indian couture deserves to be among finest’
Celebrating Manish Malhotra's illustrious career, Karan Johar reflects on his journey from 1990 to a historic debut at Paris Haute Couture.
Manish Malhotra marked a historic milestone in his decades-long career this week, showcasing his first Women's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. On July 8, Malhotra made his debut at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, garnering praise from the fashion community.
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The showcase was attended by the biggest names in fashion and art, including Isha Ambani and Anna Wintour. The designer's closest friend and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was also present at the show. According to reports, he even gave a standing ovation at the end of the show.
Karan Johar praises Manish Malhotra
On July 9, Karan penned a note showering praise on Manish Malhotra for his debut show and celebrating his journey. In the Instagram post, he shared a video documenting several standout looks from the Paris showcase, along with pictures marking milestones from his decades-long career, including winning a Filmfare award, a photo with Sridevi, walking the Met Gala red carpet, and dressing up Karan for the same event.
“Some journeys are measured in years. But yours is measured in dreams, one that is stitched into every seam. I have had the privilege of witnessing this story from the front row…and often, from right beside you,” Karan Johar wrote, sharing the post.
The filmmaker shared in his note that it was 1990 when Manish Malhotra made his debut as a costume designer with Swarg, changing the language of costume in Indian cinema.
Then, Karan added, it was in 1995 when Malhotra became the first-ever recipient of the Filmfare Award for Costume Design for Rangeela. Revealing how he and the designer first collaborated, the filmmaker wrote, “Fortunately and finally, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai happened and marked our first ever collaboration on screen, only to strengthen our friendship off the screen.”
‘2000s was your era…’
“To build a house in 2004 that carries your name – Manish Malhotra label, with quiet pride across the world, you gave characters a soul, people a new confidence, and Indian couture...a new voice,” Karan added in his note, appreciating the designer for his impact on the Indian fashion scene.
The filmmaker added, “2000s was your era, you took the artistry of our karigars, our textiles, our culture and our cinema, and ensured they belonged on the world’s grandest stages starting from Dubai Fashion Week…all the way to THE MET Gala. 2026 marked my debut at the MET, and thank YOU for giving me such a core memory.”
Remembering all the incredible achievements the designer has had over the years, Karan noted that debuting at Paris Haute Couture Week feels like ‘more than another achievement; it feels like destiny’.
The designer's collection at Paris was inspired by mothers, and according to Karan, it is different from his previous work, calling it: “It is groundbreaking...from structure, silhouette, construction to the drama - you have created the ‘mother’ of all collections.”
Lastly, he added, “I couldn’t be prouder of the boy who dared to dream beyond costumes, beyond cinema, beyond boundaries, and become the man who taught the world that Indian couture deserves its place among the finest.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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