Karan Johar lauds Manish Malhotra on Paris Couture Week debut: ‘Taught world Indian couture deserves to be among finest’

On July 9, Karan penned a note showering praise on Manish Malhotra for his debut show and celebrating his journey. In the Instagram post, he shared a video documenting several standout looks from the Paris showcase, along with pictures marking milestones from his decades-long career, including winning a Filmfare award, a photo with Sridevi, walking the Met Gala red carpet, and dressing up Karan for the same event.

The showcase was attended by the biggest names in fashion and art, including Isha Ambani and Anna Wintour. The designer's closest friend and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was also present at the show. According to reports, he even gave a standing ovation at the end of the show.

Manish Malhotra marked a historic milestone in his decades-long career this week, showcasing his first Women's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. On July 8, Malhotra made his debut at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, garnering praise from the fashion community.

“Some journeys are measured in years. But yours is measured in dreams, one that is stitched into every seam. I have had the privilege of witnessing this story from the front row…and often, from right beside you,” Karan Johar wrote, sharing the post.

The filmmaker shared in his note that it was 1990 when Manish Malhotra made his debut as a costume designer with Swarg, changing the language of costume in Indian cinema.

Then, Karan added, it was in 1995 when Malhotra became the first-ever recipient of the Filmfare Award for Costume Design for Rangeela. Revealing how he and the designer first collaborated, the filmmaker wrote, “Fortunately and finally, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai happened and marked our first ever collaboration on screen, only to strengthen our friendship off the screen.”

‘2000s was your era…’ “To build a house in 2004 that carries your name – Manish Malhotra label, with quiet pride across the world, you gave characters a soul, people a new confidence, and Indian couture...a new voice,” Karan added in his note, appreciating the designer for his impact on the Indian fashion scene.

The filmmaker added, “2000s was your era, you took the artistry of our karigars, our textiles, our culture and our cinema, and ensured they belonged on the world’s grandest stages starting from Dubai Fashion Week…all the way to THE MET Gala. 2026 marked my debut at the MET, and thank YOU for giving me such a core memory.”

Remembering all the incredible achievements the designer has had over the years, Karan noted that debuting at Paris Haute Couture Week feels like ‘more than another achievement; it feels like destiny’.

The designer's collection at Paris was inspired by mothers, and according to Karan, it is different from his previous work, calling it: “It is groundbreaking...from structure, silhouette, construction to the drama - you have created the ‘mother’ of all collections.”

Lastly, he added, “I couldn’t be prouder of the boy who dared to dream beyond costumes, beyond cinema, beyond boundaries, and become the man who taught the world that Indian couture deserves its place among the finest.”