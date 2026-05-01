Karan Johar set for Met Gala debut this year, will be dressed by famous Indian designer: Report

With the Met Gala 2026 just around the corner, all eyes are on which stars from Hollywood and Bollywood will grace fashion's most iconic night. If the latest buzz is to be believed, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his highly anticipated Met Gala debut this year. Also read | Met Gala 2026: Know all about the dress code, what inspired it, and high-profile co-chairs leading the night

Met Gala 2026 will showcase 'Costume Art' with a dress code 'Fashion Is Art'. Karan Johar is expected to attend. (File Photo/ PTI)

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On April 30, reports began circulating — sparked by an Instagram post from Variety India — suggesting that the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will walk the famous Met Gala carpet on May 4, 2026. While an official announcement is still awaited, the news has already sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy.

A star-studded Indian contingent

According to Variety India, Karan Johar will not be flying solo. He is expected to attend the event alongside Natasha Poonawalla, a Met Gala regular known for her high-fashion risks, and Manish Malhotra, fashion designer and close friend of Karan.

In a move that surprises few, given their long-standing professional and personal bond, Karan will reportedly wear a custom Manish Malhotra creation at Met Gala 2026. Known for his 'more is more' approach to fashion and experimental sartorial choices, Karan’s interpretation of the night’s theme is expected to be a talking point.

Following in the footsteps of King Khan

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{{^usCountry}} Karan’s reported Met Gala debut follows a landmark year for Indian representation. At the 2025 Met Gala, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', actor Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in a striking all-black creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Karan, who has often shared his front-row opinions on Met looks from afar, could now finally step into the spotlight himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan’s reported Met Gala debut follows a landmark year for Indian representation. At the 2025 Met Gala, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', actor Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in a striking all-black creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Karan, who has often shared his front-row opinions on Met looks from afar, could now finally step into the spotlight himself. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Met Gala 2026 theme: 'Costume Art' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Met Gala 2026 theme: 'Costume Art' {{/usCountry}}

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The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, remains the most exclusive ticket in the world. The 2026 theme is 'Costume Art,' celebrating the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which explores the intersection of fashion, the body, and art. The official dress code is 'Fashion Is Art', so expect bold, architectural, and sculptural looks that treat the human body as a moving canvas. The evening will be hosted by a powerhouse panel including Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

As the countdown to May 4 begins, fans are eager to see how Karan and Manish translate the 'Fashion Is Art' dress code into a moment of Indian couture history. One thing is certain: in a room full of global power players, Karan is unlikely to play it safe.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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