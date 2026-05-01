Karan Johar set for Met Gala debut this year, will be dressed by famous Indian designer: Report
Met Gala 2026 promises to be a spectacle with the theme 'Costume Art.' Karan Johar's anticipated Met Gala debut is generating buzz in the fashion world.
With the Met Gala 2026 just around the corner, all eyes are on which stars from Hollywood and Bollywood will grace fashion's most iconic night. If the latest buzz is to be believed, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his highly anticipated Met Gala debut this year. Also read | Met Gala 2026: Know all about the dress code, what inspired it, and high-profile co-chairs leading the night
On April 30, reports began circulating — sparked by an Instagram post from Variety India — suggesting that the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will walk the famous Met Gala carpet on May 4, 2026. While an official announcement is still awaited, the news has already sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy.
A star-studded Indian contingent
According to Variety India, Karan Johar will not be flying solo. He is expected to attend the event alongside Natasha Poonawalla, a Met Gala regular known for her high-fashion risks, and Manish Malhotra, fashion designer and close friend of Karan.
In a move that surprises few, given their long-standing professional and personal bond, Karan will reportedly wear a custom Manish Malhotra creation at Met Gala 2026. Known for his 'more is more' approach to fashion and experimental sartorial choices, Karan’s interpretation of the night’s theme is expected to be a talking point.
Following in the footsteps of King Khan
Karan’s reported Met Gala debut follows a landmark year for Indian representation. At the 2025 Met Gala, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', actor Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in a striking all-black creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Karan, who has often shared his front-row opinions on Met looks from afar, could now finally step into the spotlight himself.{{/usCountry}}
Karan’s reported Met Gala debut follows a landmark year for Indian representation. At the 2025 Met Gala, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', actor Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in a striking all-black creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Karan, who has often shared his front-row opinions on Met looks from afar, could now finally step into the spotlight himself.{{/usCountry}}
Met Gala 2026 theme: 'Costume Art'{{/usCountry}}
Met Gala 2026 theme: 'Costume Art'{{/usCountry}}
The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, remains the most exclusive ticket in the world. The 2026 theme is 'Costume Art,' celebrating the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which explores the intersection of fashion, the body, and art. The official dress code is 'Fashion Is Art', so expect bold, architectural, and sculptural looks that treat the human body as a moving canvas. The evening will be hosted by a powerhouse panel including Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.
As the countdown to May 4 begins, fans are eager to see how Karan and Manish translate the 'Fashion Is Art' dress code into a moment of Indian couture history. One thing is certain: in a room full of global power players, Karan is unlikely to play it safe.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.