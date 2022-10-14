Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir are the most fashionable mom-son duo. Here's proof

Kareena Kapoor is an absolute fashionista and that needs no saying. The recent addition to the block is her youngest son, Jehangir. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir is starting young in making his mark in the fashion world with super adorable public appearances of himself with his mom by his side. Kareena and Jehangir are the coolest mother-son duo that we know and we have numerous proofs of the same. From twinning in same colours while being spotted by paparazzi in different parts of the city to taking time out before going off to work for a quick pose with Jehangir by her side, Kareena knows how to ace the fashion game with son Jeh. A day back, Kareena made us drool yet again with a set of pictures of herself owning the fashion game with Jeh by her side and we are swooning.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with Natasha Poonawalla have girlfriends' day out

Kareena Kapoor shared the pictures which were clicked before she stepped out to fulfil professional duties with Jeh for company. Kareena shared the pictures where she and Jeh can be seen giving us all kinds of fashion goals. The actor looked dapper as ever in an ivory white jacket with full sleeves and spread turtle neck details. She further teamed her jacket with a pair of blue denims as she held little Jeh's hand and walked through the corridor. In white sneakers and tinted shades, Kareena completed her look for the day. Little Jeh, on the other hand, complemented his mama in an all-black attire. He looked cute as a button in a black sweatshirt and a black pair of trousers as he held his mother's hand and walked with her. Jeh also twinned with mama Kareena in tinted shades and it made them look picture-perfect.

"Off to work with my boy, but a quick Pose before we leave. Jeh baba kaam pe chalo,” she captioned her pictures. In no time, the post was flooded with likes and comments from her friends, family and fans. Alia Bhatt summed up her feelings in one word for the mom-son duo - "Superstars." Sister Karisma Kapoor also dropped by to write, "My loves," in the comment section. Needless to say, there is too much style in the pictures.

