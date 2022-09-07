Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor visit parents in stunning casuals. Pics inside

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are known as the stylish sisters of the Bolly town. The Kapoor sisters are known for their sartorial sense of fashion and making any attire look good. Karisma's no makeup fashion diaries have the heart of her fans, while Kareena is known for being the queen of fashion in stunning ensembles. The sisters are often spotted in Mumbai together, slaying fashion goals like a pro. Karisma and Kareena love going out together and sharing fashion inspo for their fans in the form of pictures. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or a formal outfit, the Kapoor sisters know how to deck up in them and make them look better.

Karisma and Kareena, a day back, were photographed by paparazzi in Bandstand, Bandra in Mumbai. The sisters stepped out to check out weekday duties together. The sisters were spotted outside their parent Randhir Kapoor's house together. For the midweek, the Kapoor sisters chose to opt for casual attires as she slayed fashion goals yet again. Kareena looked stunning as ever as she picked a pastel green floral satin shirt and a pair of blue denims. The full-sleeved shirt featured a knot detail at the waist. In a ochre bag and tinted shades, Kareena looked pretty as ever.

Kareena Kapoor looked pretty in casuals. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma on the other hand, looked dapper as ever in a monochrome ensemble. The actor chose to deck up in a black and white stripped cotton shirt with collars and full sleeves. She teamed it with a pair of cotton trousers of the same print. In white sneakers, tinted shades and a grey bag, Karisma posed happily for the cameras.

Karisma Kapoor posed for the paparazzi. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma accessorised her look for the day in golden hoop earrings. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun and opted for a no makeup look in just nude lipstick. Kareena, on the other hand, wore her tresses into a ponytail and decked up in pastel pink lipstick as she posed for the paparazzi.