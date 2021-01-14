IND USA
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth ₹12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth 12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in 12k kaftan sets maternity fashion goals

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the game for kaftan and made the humble outfit one of the most on-trend pieces of clothing.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:16 AM IST

Kaftans have become the designated comfy outfits since the lockdown. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, the humble piece of clothing became the most desired and most worn outfit during the lockdown, and rightly so. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has been rocking the most stunning kaftans for the longest time now.

A heavily pregnant Kareena has also been snapped a lot recently while flaunting her baby bump in a kaftan. The Veere Di Wedding actor has a swoon-worthy collection of kaftans. Recently, she had also shared an image from her girls night and well, you guessed it right, she was in another really comfy and beautiful kaftan.

For the girls night, which was attended by Karisma Kapoor and the sister-duo, Malika Arora and Amrita Arora, Kareena wore a mustard-coloured full-sleeved kaftan. The piece that featured a tribal streak print throughout, had tie-detail in the front with hot-pink tassels, adding a pop of colour to Kareena's outfit.

The actor opted to go sans-makeup for the night and looked radiant with her pregnancy glow. She left her straight side-parted hair down as she smiled for the camera. Kareena shared the image with the caption, "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries (sic)."

If you also like the kaftan, let us tell you a little more about it. It is from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta and you will have to spend 12k to add this to your collection.

Kareena Kapoor's kaftan is worth ₹12k.(houseofmasaba.com)
Kareena Kapoor's kaftan is worth ₹12k.(houseofmasaba.com)

Check out some other moments during the lockdown, when Kareena rocked kaftans and made them the official comfy stay-at-home attires.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

kareena kapoor maternity fashion
