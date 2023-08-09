Kareena Kapoor Khan is the definition of elegance as she steps out in a thigh-slit midi dress. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the Bollywood celebrities who never fail to make a statement with their sartorial choices. Whether attending a red carpet event across the globe or just stepping out in the city for an outing, Kareena is always impeccably dressed. Moreover, Kareena's off-duty ensembles are easy to wear and definitely steal-worthy. Case in point: her OOTD (outfit of the day) for an outing in Mumbai today. Scroll ahead to find out what she wore.

Kareena Kapoor steps out in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in Mumbai dressed in a thigh-slit midi dress. (Instagram)

The paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor outside her residence in Mumbai today. A page shared her video on Instagram with the caption, "#KareenaKapoorKhan looks stunning as she steps out with her coffee." And we agree. The star looked absolutely gorgeous as she left her home, dressed in a white midi dress styled with minimal accessories and striking glam. You can add the ensemble to your summer closet or office wear wardrobe. It is perfect for going from a work meeting to enjoying an outing with your girls.

Kareena Kapoor's dress decoded

Kareena's white dress features a wide notch-lapel collar, a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, a faux wrap silhouette, a circular gold embellishment on the front to cinch the outfit, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her frame, a midi hem length, and a thigh-high slit showing off her leg.

Kareena accessorised the midi dress with minimal accessories, including gold slip-on sandals and matching hoop earrings. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek ponytail, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor has The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

