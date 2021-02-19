Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates maternity glow in muted animal print maxi. SEE PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child after Taimur Ali Khan with husband Saif, and their baby has to be the most awaited Bollywood baby after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's little one. While reports suggested that Kareena was due around Valentine's Day, it seems we all have to wait a little bit more for baby Ali Khan. Kareena recently stepped out on Friday with Taimur and was snapped by the paparazzi looking as glowing as ever in a loose, flowy dress with a closed neckline and tie-up detail on the neck. The animal print dress was Kareena's OOTD for her outing to sister Karisma Kapoor's home. The Veere Di Wedding actor opted for a deep lipshade, animal print cat eye glasses and a top knot to complete her look, she chose comfortable black slides with diamante embellishments to complete her look. However, she did skip the mask, which little Taimur was seen wearing dilligently.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena was recently gifted a plant by newly weds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi, the Good Newwz actor posted about the same on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Congratulations beautiful Dia and Vaibhav."

Kareena's Instagram story

Dia Mirza had recently revealed at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival that instead of giving people birthday gifts she plants a tree in their name. She said, “There was a year I remember planting 18,00 trees! It has actually simplified my life." She went on to add, "If anybody’s birthday or anniversary comes along, I don't have to rack my brains about what gift to get them. I will simply grow a grove of 11 trees in their name and send a certificate to commemorate the special occasion. The best thing is that you can go and visit the site. You can see images of who planted your trees and watch them grow, and maybe someday even go sit in the shade of those trees.” Dia went on to joke how those who receive these every year must think she isn't experimental, saying, "There must also be people who look at the certificates and say Oh, God! She's so un-innovative! She sends me the same gift every year,” she said. Dia’s bank of gift trees has grown exponentially over the years.