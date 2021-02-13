IND USA
Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Kareena, Sara, Ananya: Ultimate Valentine's Day inspired by Bollywood divas

Are you also fretting over what to wear this Valentine's Day? Here is a list of fashion ideas inspired by Bollywood divas that you can rock this Valentine's Day.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:40 PM IST

Sunday is Valentine's Day, and people are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones, finding unique ways to make their significant other feel special. While men are usually planning romantic candlelit dinners, ladies are stressing about choosing the perfect outfit for their special date.

While shades of pink and red are usually the top picks during Valentine's Day outings, the winter whites, shimmery ensembles, and radiant footwear are also grabbing people's attention.

Are you also fretting over what to wear this Valentine's Day? Well, your search ends here, ditch the same old ideas or the last-minute shopping plans with your best friend because we have compiled a list of fashion ideas inspired by Bollywood divas that you can rock this Valentine's Day:

Malaika Arora- The Chhaiya Chhaiya star is surely a head-turner in this tiered see-through black lace dress. The belt around the waist will perfectly help in adjusting the size of the outfit and accentuating your curves.


You can also raise the glamour quotient on the special day by teaming up your outfit with matching footwear just like Malaika did in this picture, adding a bit of shine with the embellished cuff around the ankle. While Malaika went for smokey eyes, slicked back hair and big earrings, one can even go for a sleek ponytail or wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup and bold lips.

Sara Ali Khan- The chirpy queen of Bollywood is a vision to behold in this picture. Exuding total boss lady vibes in this red pantsuit, Sara proves that a well cut pantsuit is a must-have in your wardrobe, especially if you are planning to step out for a fancy dinner date this Valentine's. Just like Sara, you can also keep your hair loose with a wavy touch and minimal makeup.


However, if you want to give the outfit a touch of glam, accessorise your ensemble with a thin pendant or a pair of hoop earrings. Also, don't forget to tint your lips with red. For footwear, you can opt for a matching pair of high heels.

Ananya Panday- Ananya Panday's minimalistic yet sexy red, satin slip dress is the perfect outfit to go from late lunch to a fancy dinner date with you partner. While Ananya styled her look with wild beachy waves and minimal nude make-up, you can always add a pop of red to your lip and glam up your look. And while the Student of the Year 2 actor opted for minimal accessories, if you want to dress up your look stacked chains around your neck and shoulder dusters will surely do the trick.

﻿


Janhvi Kapoor- The Dhadak star is undoubtedly a stunner in this red ensemble and you cannot go wrong with this outfit if you want to wear red this Valentine's. While wearing a saree may not be the most usual thing for Valentine's Day, if the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it's that life is too short, so wear your best outfits first.


The saree is deep red is stunning enough as it is, so you can go Janhvi's way and skip the accessories, however unlike the Ghost Stories actor, you need not skip makeup, instead opt for a smokey eye and nude lip to glam up your look. Tie your hair in a neat bun or leave it open in cascading waves like Janhvi.

Kareena Kapoor- How can one forget the sensuous Poo's outfit from 'K3G'? If you are planning to visit a club with your special one, this outfit could be your perfect pick.

via GIPHY

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in K3G(YouTube)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in K3G(YouTube)


The coordinate set consisting of a short sequinned asymmetrical slip crop top and slit flared pants is a match that can never go out of style. Like Kareena, you can also opt for winged eyeliner and nude lips. Team the outfit with high heels or scarpin heels of matching colour.

Tara Sutaria - Tara Sutaria's minimalistic style generally features solid colours, sharp silhouettes and minimal make-up. And of all colours, the Marjaavaan actor can surely pull off white like no other. In this picture Tara can be seen wearing high-waisted flared white pants, a white crop top over which she can be seen wearing a see-through, asymmetrical hemmed cape.


Tara completed the look with big hair, subtle smokey eye and otherwise minimal make-up. While red is the expected colour to be worn for Valentine's Day, this look will surely switch things up and turn heads.

Sonam Kapoor- When talking about dressing to the nines, it's hard to not mention Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista, who is always setting major fashion goals for her fans. In this picture, she can be seen sporting a black empire waist princess dress. She teamed it up with black high heels accessorised with a silver choker style neckpiece. Her retro-styled curls with smokey makeup looks perfect for a date night.

Sonam Kapoor in a white ensemble looks equally stunning. Pearl white colour is not new in the colour game for date outfits. The charmer looks elegant in this patterned princess dress. If you are planning to wear something simple yet classy for this Valentine's then this type of dress and colour is good to go. Like Sonam, you can also opt for pink-toned makeup and loose hair with minimal accessories.

Anushka Sharma- The beauty in black! For all the ladies who want to wear a long dress for their special date, Anushka is setting a perfect example for you all in this stunning long black one-shoulder sheath dress. One can't help but notice her pointed golden metallic shade plum heels and matching accessory. With minimal makeup and a sleek loose hairstyle, this look is a perfect combination of slinky and classy outfit for Valentines.

Now that we have got you all covered, ditch the same old, raid your wardrobe, or rush to the nearest fashion store and dress up looking like a total diva this Valentine's Day.

(With ANI inputs)

