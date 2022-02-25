Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora rock bold looks for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's bash

Last night, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding. A host of celebrities attended the party dressed in head-turning looks. The OG style divas of the industry, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor, also attended the bash and stole the spotlight. The four divas came dressed to impress in bold black looks, and we couldn't take our eyes off them.

Shutterbugs clicked Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karisma outside Ritesh Sidhwani's home in Mumbai. Kareena chose a one-shoulder solid black dress for the post-wedding bash and looked gorgeous in it as always.

Kareena's asymmetrical ensemble features balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs, mini hem length attached with an exaggerated bow on the side, and a bodycon silhouette. She teamed the look with animal printed high heels, statement jewellery pieces, open tresses, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, and dewy base make-up.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora is a legit fashion queen in rainbow bodycon dress: All pics here

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika turned the star-studded bash into her personal runway as she came dressed in a sheer embellished gown. The star wore a figure-hugging black dress featuring shimmering embellishments, a sheer overlay on a black bodysuit, and ruffled detail on the neckline.

Malaika ditched any standout accessories with her bold see-through dress and just went with statement rings. A sleeked back ponytail, black suede pumps, a gold clutch, winged eyeliner, dewy make-up, and nude lip shade rounded off her look.

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora made a gothic-glam statement at the party wearing a black gown with an exaggerated skirt and ruffled bodice. She styled the OTT look with black boots, a high ponytail adorned with a black bow, statement earrings, and bold make-up.

In the end, Karisma joined the stylish trio in a black mini dress that features a deep V neckline, green sequinned embellishments, and gathered details on the front. She styled her ensemble with strappy black heels, a mini black clutch and sleeked back ponytail. Minimal glam picks with bold eye make-up rounded off her look.

The four divas rocked bold all-black looks for the star-studded bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, many other celebrities also attended the bash, including Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Farah Khan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and more. Farhan Akthar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot last week in the presence of their close friends and family members at Khandala.