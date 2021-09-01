Kareena Kapoor's printed mini dress for outing with Jeh costs less than 1k, details here

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped leaving her house in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 1, with her youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan. The actor kissed her son goodbye before leaving the house in a stunning printed mini dress, and it is the perfect ensemble for this season.

Kareena was photographed in breezy paisley and floral print dress by the paparazzi outside her house. The actor has cemented her place in the industry as a style icon with her various red carpet look. However, one cannot ignore Bebo's off-duty style, and this dress is proof of that.

Looking laidback and ultra-glamorous, Kareena teamed her ensemble with minimal styling elements. Her dress is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara and is worth less than ₹1,000. Read on to know more about Kareena's day-out look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in printed mini dress (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena chose a mini dress featuring a slot collar, elastic waist with adjustable tassel-adorned tie detail and contrast top-stitching. The sleeves of her ensemble were falling below the elbow with elastic trim, and the print came in shades of red, pink and green.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in printed mini dress (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

If you wish to add the dress to your closet, we have the details for you. The dress is worth ₹5,029 (GBP 49.99). However, it is currently available at a discounted price of ₹603 approximately (GBP 5.99).

Kareena's paisley cotton dress. (zara.com)

The mother-of-two teamed the mini outfit with strappy metallic gold sandals, a white manicure, and sunglasses. She ditched accessories with the breezy number and kept things fuss-free by tying blow-dried tresses in a sleeked back high ponytail. Her glam included minimal make-up and nude lip shade.

Kareena's dress is a perfect number for attending a brunch date with your friends or a low-key lunch with your partner. You can hardly go wrong with this fun silhouette. Take cues from the actor on the styling. Otherwise, you can team the outfit with fun accessories like statement earrings.

What do you think of Kareena's outfit?

