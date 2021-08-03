Kareena Kapoor aces monotone look in 10k red blazer and pants in new video

Actor and mother-of-two Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a working spree right now as she shoots for back-to-back work projects in Mumbai. The star even delights fans by sharing BTS (behind-the-scene) pictures and videos from the shoot sets and her ensembles are worth taking inspiration from. Just like her latest look in a bright red pantsuit.

Kareena's stylist, Tanya Ghavri, who has styled many celebrities from the film industry like Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, shared a BTS video of the actor. She posted the video with the caption, "Fresh off the BTS reel : A great looking Monday view! @kareenakapoorkhan."

Kareena nailed monotone fashion by slipping into a red pantsuit set that costs less than ₹10k and is from the fast-fashion label, Zara. She teamed the attire with a white bodysuit and channelled her inner boss lady. Read on to see her full look.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor is the OG yogini as she does yoga asanas in new pics, see here

Kareena chose a bright red straight linen blazer with a lapel collar, long sleeves, front flap pockets, and chest welt pocket. The front button fastening matched the ones present on the cuffs.

The 40-year-old star teamed the blazer with a pair of straight-fit flowing trousers. The high-waist pants featured an elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring, side pockets and rear patch pockets.

Kareena gave a closer look at her glam by sharing selfies on her Instagram stories. Open middle-parted tresses, nude lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows and sharp contour completed her make-up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

If you wish to add Kareena's monotone blazer to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The all-red attire, worth ₹9,980, is an excellent pick for office wear or attending a cosy dinner outing with friends. The blazer is available for ₹6,990, and the pants are worth ₹2,990.

Kareena's red linen blazer.(zara.com)

Kareena's straight-fit trousers.(zara.com)

A white sleeveless bodysuit with a scoop neckline and ribbed design completed Kareena's outfit. She accessorised the chic look with a layered gold chain carrying a pretty pendant and statement-making rings. She rounded it all off with animal print pointed stilettos.

What do you think of her look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter