Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor aces monotone look in 10k red blazer and pants in new video
Kareena Kapoor aces monotone look in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k red blazer and pants in new video(Instagram/@tanghavri, @kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor aces monotone look in 10k red blazer and pants in new video(Instagram/@tanghavri, @kareenakapoorkhan)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor aces monotone look in 10k red blazer and pants in new video

  • Kareena Kapoor nails monotone fashion in a red blazer and pants for a recent shoot. She teamed the attire with a white bodysuit and minimal accessories.
READ FULL STORY
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 10:08 AM IST

Actor and mother-of-two Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a working spree right now as she shoots for back-to-back work projects in Mumbai. The star even delights fans by sharing BTS (behind-the-scene) pictures and videos from the shoot sets and her ensembles are worth taking inspiration from. Just like her latest look in a bright red pantsuit.

Kareena's stylist, Tanya Ghavri, who has styled many celebrities from the film industry like Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, shared a BTS video of the actor. She posted the video with the caption, "Fresh off the BTS reel : A great looking Monday view! @kareenakapoorkhan."

Kareena nailed monotone fashion by slipping into a red pantsuit set that costs less than 10k and is from the fast-fashion label, Zara. She teamed the attire with a white bodysuit and channelled her inner boss lady. Read on to see her full look.

+

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor is the OG yogini as she does yoga asanas in new pics, see here

Kareena chose a bright red straight linen blazer with a lapel collar, long sleeves, front flap pockets, and chest welt pocket. The front button fastening matched the ones present on the cuffs.

The 40-year-old star teamed the blazer with a pair of straight-fit flowing trousers. The high-waist pants featured an elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring, side pockets and rear patch pockets.

Kareena gave a closer look at her glam by sharing selfies on her Instagram stories. Open middle-parted tresses, nude lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows and sharp contour completed her make-up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

If you wish to add Kareena's monotone blazer to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The all-red attire, worth 9,980, is an excellent pick for office wear or attending a cosy dinner outing with friends. The blazer is available for 6,990, and the pants are worth 2,990.

Kareena's red linen blazer.(zara.com)
Kareena's red linen blazer.(zara.com)
Kareena's straight-fit trousers.(zara.com)
Kareena's straight-fit trousers.(zara.com)

A white sleeveless bodysuit with a scoop neckline and ribbed design completed Kareena's outfit. She accessorised the chic look with a layered gold chain carrying a pretty pendant and statement-making rings. She rounded it all off with animal print pointed stilettos.

What do you think of her look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.