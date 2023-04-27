Kareena Kapoor puts glamorous twist on athleisure with tank top, bodycon skirt and white eyeliner. See pics inside

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the It-girl of Bollywood, and her style choices should get credit for the same. The star loves experimenting with her on-duty, red carpet and casual looks. However, Kareena prefers wearing vivid-toned ensembles when it comes to gym wear or athleisure fits. Case in point: Kareena's photoshoot in a tangerine-coloured coordinated top and skirt set. She gave athleisure a glamorous twist in the vibrant single-tone outfit. Keep scrolling to read our download on Kareena's look.

Kareena Kapoor slipped into an orange-coloured two-piece ensemble for a recent photoshoot for Puma. The star slipped into an orange-coloured tank top and a figure-hugging skirt, styled with stylish accessories and striking makeup picks. Kareena's athleisure fit can easily be a part of your daily wear wardrobe, including the grocery store, the office or casual dates with your girlfriends or partner. You can even jazz up the attire with a cropped jacket, high heels and a loose top bun. Check out Kareena's pictures below.

Kareena Kapoor in an orange-coloured tank top and skirt. (Instagram)

Kareena's orange tank top features a sleeveless silhouette, a plunge U neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, a fitted bust, and a racerback detail. She teamed it with a matching orange skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, back slit, calf-length midi hem, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating her enviable curves.

Kareena styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including gold hoop earrings and chunky white lace-up sneakers featuring a neon print. In the end, Kareena chose a striking white eyeliner, side-parted wavy open locks, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is currently filming for her next film, The Crew. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, it also has Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

