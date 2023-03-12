Kareena Kapoor gives formal wear a print-on-print twist and pairs it with bold makeup for new photoshoot. Check out pics

Every season has a hot fashion trend that takes over all of our closets. However, some style rules never go out of fashion, and one of them is the print-on-print look. Though, this sartorial statement has a large room for error. One can also create a stylish outfit with it. Many of your favourite Bollywood fashionistas have served several versions of this voguish style - including Kareena Kapoor. For a recent photoshoot, she wore formal attire and added a print-on-print twist to it. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Kareena Kapoor's print-on-print look

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from a new photoshoot with the caption, "Today's mood? Sitting or standing... be posey anyway." The photoshoot shows her dressed in a slate grey-coloured shirt and pants set. While the button-down features a pinstripe pattern, the pants have a polka dot and Chanel logo print. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled Kareena's look for the photo shoot. Check out the pictures below and read our download on her ensemble.

Kareena's look for the photoshoot features a shirt and pants set from the luxury fashion house Chanel. While the shirt comes with a pinstripe pattern, a plunging V neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a figure-skimming fit, the pants have a high-rise waistline, polka dot and Chanel logo print, side pockets, figure-hugging silhouette and straight-fitted legs.

Kareena tucked the shirt inside the denim pants to lend her outfit a sleek touch. She accessorised the formal wear with hot pink pumps featuring killer high heels, rings, and patterned silver hoop earrings.

In the end, Kareena chose subtle nude lip shade, bold black winged eyeliner, nude brown lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheekbones, matte base and contoured face for the glam picks.