Kareena Kapoor’s all-denim look is the perfect TGIF mood we need

Kareena Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing fashionable looks in casual ensembles to slaying a festive look in the sequined six yards of grace or a stunning lehenga, Kareena’s fashion diaries are varied and replete with inspo for her fans to refer to. Kareena keeps acing the carefully careless look to perfection. The actor is often spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, ticking off professional and personal duties. At all times, the actor keeps proving that comfortable fashion is the way to go. Kareena’s fashion diaries are all about merging comfort, chic vibes and style together, and they win the fashion game every time.

Kareena, on Friday, made our day better, as she slayed yet another look to perfection. The actor was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped down from her makeup van in a stunning ensemble. Kareena gave us major Friday fashion inspo in her casual ensemble and made fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The actor aced the look in an all-denim ensemble as she posed for the cameras and smiled with all her heart. Kareena picked a blue denim shirt with sleeveless patterns and left a few buttons open. She tucked the skirt inside a pair of matching denim trousers with high-waisted detail. Kareena stepped down her makeup van and posed for the paparazzi on the sets. Take a look at her pictures here.

Kareena posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena further accessorised her look for the day in minimal golden ear studs and a golden bracelet. She wore silver pumps as she posed for the pictures. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she looked stunning as ever. In minimal makeup look, Kareena complemented her casual ensemble for the day. The actor decked up in maroon eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

