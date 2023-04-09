Kareena Kapoor knows how to ace the comfy casual look to perfection. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Kareena’s sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in festive colours to making sure that she looks like a billion bucks in her formal power suits, Kareena can do it all. The actor is frequently spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi and her casual look for stepping out of home to run personal errands is just on point.

Kareena Kapoor’s shirt and denim look is all about comfort dressing(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena knows how to embrace the Mumbai heat in style and comfort. The actor keeps acing the carefully careless casual look to perfection and we cannot have enough of it. On Saturday, Kareena spotted out of home for ticking off weekend duties and gave us all kinds of fashion goals for merging style and comfort effortlessly. The actor looked super stylish in a printed shirt and a pair of blue denims as she walked in Bandra. Kareena wore a white shirt with patterns all over, featuring folded sleeves. She teamed it with a pair of denim trousers with wide legs as she aced the casual weekend look. Kareena walked inside as she got photographed by the paparazzi. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Kareena further accessorised her look for the day in a maroon bag in one hand and tinted shades. She wore her tresses into a clean bun as she got photographed in her casual look. The actor decked up in minimal makeup and let her casual ensemble do all the talking. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kareena looked effortlessly ravishing.

