Kareena Kapoor’s white T-shirt, black trousers is the perfect midweek combo

Kareena Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it slaying it in an all-black ensemble with son Taimur, or showing us how to merge casual and formal vibes together in formal trousers and a chic T-shirt, Kareena is the queen of fashion. The actor loves to keep it minimal, chic, stylish and most importantly, comfortable. Kareena is often spotted in Mumbai, stepping out to tick off her personal and professional duties. Kareena's ventures in the city with sons Taimur and Jeh are loved by her fans. From having a fun play date with Taimur to sharing glimpses of her day with Jeh, Kareena’s fans love to watch sneak peeks of her personal life.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s white sweatshirt, blue denims is the epitome of weekday chill

Kareena, a day back, was photographed in Bandra as she stepped out to run some errands for the day. The actor kickstarted the week on a fresh note as she decked up in a casual ensemble and gave us all kinds of comfort fashion goals. Kareena believes in keeping it comfortable at all times. The actor also loves her monochrome attires and denim combos. For the Monday, Kareena picked a white T-shirt with long sleeves and a closed neckline. She teamed her T-shirt with a pair of black formal trousers with wide legs. Kareena stole the limelight with her pair of trousers that featured a yellow snake detail on one leg. With her water bottle in one hand, the actor walked and posed for the cameras. Kareena further accessorised her look for the day in an ivory white sling bag across her shoulders. In black shiny pumps, Kareena aced the look to perfection.

Kareena posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena wore her tresses into a clean bun and wore her tinted shades on her head as she posed for the paparazzi. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble. In black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kareena made our Monday better.