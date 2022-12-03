Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's stunning ensembles at red carpet in Saudi Arabia

Published on Dec 03, 2022 09:56 AM IST

Kareena and Saif looked perfect in contrasting shades of blue and white as they made fans swoon at Red Sea International Film Festival's red carpet.

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan loves to share couple fashion goals with her fans. The actors, who have been married for a long time now, are often spotted posing together in twinning ensembles. Be it getting photographed by paparazzi in Mumbai or slaying fashion goals together at the red carpet of an awards ceremony, Kareena and Saif are made for each other when it comes to fashion. Their sense of sartorial fashion syncs well with each other and are loved by everyone. From ethnic ensembles to casual attires to tick off weekday duties, the actors love to team up and drop major cues of fashion for their fans to refer to.

Kareena and Saif recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival held in Saudi Arabia. This year's red carpet at the film festival was a star-studded affair with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and others attending it. The second edition of the festival started on December 1 and will go to till December 10. Kareena shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile and gave us a glimpse of her and Saif's look for the red carpet this year. Kareena chose to deck up in blue as she picked up a blue satin long dress. Kareena's ensemble featured turtle neck details, a cut-out detail at the neckline, flowy and puffy full sleeves, and a cascading skirt detail below the waist. "Never feeling blue with my man…always wearing it," Kareena captioned her pictures.

Saif, on the other hand, complemented his lady by his side in a white kurta with Mandarin collars and golden buttons, and teamed it with a pair of white formal trousers. Kareena, styled by fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Tarannum Khan, Kareena decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

