Kareena Kapoor, Taimur have a playful date in comfy casuals. All pics, video

Kareena Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. Our favourite snippets from Kareena's diaries are the ones that feature her relationship with her family – husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jehangir. Kareena, besides being a Bollywood actor, is also a loving mother to Taimur and Jehangir. The actor is often spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi, twinning with her sons. Taimur and Jehangir are also seen having a gala time with their mother being their buddy. Kareena's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make a way to our hearts. Kareena believes in keeping it classy, comfortable and sassy. Be it a dinner date with her best friends or stepping out with her family, Kareena always knows to keep it minimal with a touch of her personalised sass.

Kareena and Taimur had a playful afternoon on Thursday, and the snippets are surely driving our midweek blues far away too. Kareena and Taimur got photographed in Mumbai as they ran together during their playful date. In the pictures, Taimur can be seen running ahead of Kareena, and the actor can be seen running and following her son. Aww. Kareena, for her midweek fashion, picked an oversized monochrome striped shirt and a pair of black tights. Taimur, on the other hand, added to the cheerful vibe of the date in a bright blue printed T-shirt and a pair of navy-blue shorts. Kareena Kapoor accessorised her day look in tinted shades and comfy white flip flops, as she smiled all throughout. Take a look at their pictures and video here:

Kareena and Taimur photographed together.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita and younger sister of Karisma Kapoor, is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple fell in love on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. The couple tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016, and Jehangir in 2021.