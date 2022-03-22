Kareena Kapoor welcomes summer in style with breezy white cotton shirt dress: Check out pics inside

Summer season is here, which means it is time to take out all the trendy dresses from our closet and beat the heat in style. Bollywood's OG fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan is already taking the summer fashion game up by a notch, and you should take notes from her. On Monday, the star stepped out in Mumbai looking like the legit fashion queen in a chic white shirt dress. Her button-down outfit proves a simple white dress will never be out of style.

Shutterbugs clicked Kareena Kapoor outside her house in Mumbai yesterday. The mother-of-two chose a simple ensemble for the outing and still managed to look glamorous as always. The actor's off-duty wardrobe is full of chic casual looks, and her selection of dresses shows her versatile style. This look backs our claim. Scroll ahead to see Kareena's photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped outside her home in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena opted for a midi-length dress. It comes with wide collars, dropped shoulders, loose and long sleeves, front button-down detail, thigh-slit, a plunging V neckline and a matching white belt to cinch the dress on the waist. She teamed the ensemble with black tinted sunglasses and black sandals.

Kareena styled the off-duty look with back-swept open locks, nude lip shade, glowing skin and lightly blushed cheeks. She ditched all accessories with the outfit, keeping the summer look simple and trendy.

Kareena Kapoor welcomes summer in style. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Kareena had jetted off to the Maldives with Natasha Poonawalla, sister Karisma Kapoor, and their kids - Samaira Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. She even posted pictures with her family on Instagram and delighted millions of her fans.

Meanwhile, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She stars opposite Aamir Khan, and the film will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. She will also make her OTT debut with a Netflix film directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.