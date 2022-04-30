Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karishma Tanna, in a silk brocade co-ord set, is the badass boss lady

In case you are wondering how to blend festivities and formal pantsuits into a stunning attire, look no further. Karishma has the perfect fashion cue to share.
Karishma Tanna, in a silk brocade co-ord set, is the badass boss lady
Published on Apr 30, 2022 08:44 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Karishma Tanna’s sartorial sense of fashion always makes fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals every now and then with snippets from her well-dressed diaries. Be it an ethnic ensemble and slaying festive fashion goals or showing us how to ace date night fashion goals or simply blending style and comfort into a summer casual outfit for the day out with the sun and the road, the actor keeps showing us how it is done. Karishma's Instagram profile is replete with such cues of fashion for her fans to follow. Karishma’s social media profile is otherwise a plethora of her personal diaries, workout snippets and her professional diaries.

Karishma, a day back, made our day better with a slew of pictures of herself in a stunning co-ord set. The actor ditched normal and formal pantsuits and instead wore the colors of the festive season into a formal pantsuit with a twist. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Suketdhir and picked a green and silver silk brocade co-ord set. The actor paired a green forest silk brocade blazer with a pair of formal trousers of the same print and fabric. The blazer and the trousers came decorated in silver and yellow resham threads. “Standing Tall with gratitude,” Karishma shared her thankful state of mind in the caption. Take a look at the pictures here:

The silk brocade blazer worn by Karishma in the pictures is priced at 54,650 in the designer house’s official website. Take a look:

The silk brocade blazer worn by Karishma in the pictures is priced at ₹54,650 in the designer house’s official website. (https://www.suketdhir.com/)

Karishma accessorised her look with silver oxidised jhumkas and a neck choker from the shelves of Tribe Amrapali. Styled by hairstylist Shefali, Karishma wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by fashion stylist Chandani, Karishma decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, black kohl, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

