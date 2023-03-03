Karisma Kapoor, in an easy breezy dress, took the stairs like this...

Karisma Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to formal attires to showing us how to look stunning as ever in ethnic attires, Karisma’s fashion diaries are a plethora of inspo for all kinds of occasions. Karisma ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with each picture from her fashion photoshoots. Karisma's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion statements, and they keep setting the fashion bar higher than before. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor with Saif, Karisma brings glam to Malaika's mom's birthday party

Karisma, a day back, gave us fresh fashion goals in the form of a string of pictures of herself posing as the epitome of grace on a staircase. Karisma keeps her fans updated with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. For the midweek photoshoot, Karisma played muse to Antar-Agni and picked an easy breezy summer dress for the pictures. Summer is the upcoming season and Karisma embraced it beautifully in the long ivory white dress. Karisma decked up in the long dress featuring a turtle neckline, long flared sleeves and pleat patterns at the knees. Karisma looked summer-ready in the ensemble as she posed for multiple pictures by the staircase and the adjacent window. “Take the stairs, you never know where it will lead,” Karisma captioned her pictures. Take a look:

Karisma further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek silver chain with emerald-stone embedded details, silver bracelet, silver finger rings from the house of Amrapali Jewels and white sneakers. Styled by fashion stylist Esha L Amin, Karisma wore her tresses into a half ponytail and styled it in wavy curls. In minimal makeup, the actor aced the look to perfection. Karisma decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.

