Karisma Kapoor is a vision to behold in a green anarkali

Karisma Kapoor’s fashion diaries are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor is an absolute fashionista, and loves to share snippets from her fashion diaries for her fans on her Instagram profile once in a while. Karisma's Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets from her personal diaries with family, her professional commitments and her fashion statements. Karisma's fashion diaries always ensure to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to pull off a look with style, comfort and a whole lot of sass. The actor can do it all – from acing a look at home in a comfy casualwear to slaying festive fashion goals in a stunning ethnic ensemble. Her Instagram family is always taking notes on how to ace a look like her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor make a case for comfy-chic dressing

Karisma, on Saturday, treated her fans to a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots, and they are busy drooling on it. The actor pulled off yet another festive look in a stunning anarkali and we cannot help but swoon. Karisma, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer Punit Balana and picked a green anarkali from the shelves of the designer. Karisma decked up in the ethnic ensemble and posed for the pictures against a pastel green backdrop, adding more festive vibes to her look. Karisma's anarkali featured a plunging neckline, and long sleeves. The bright satin green anarkali came with silver zari borders and embroidery work throughout the body in silver resham threads. The anarkali cascaded to pleated skirt below the waist till her ankles. She teamed it with a patching pair of ethnic trousers with silver zari borders at the ankles. Karishma completed her look with a matching green satin dupatta on her one shoulder, featuring silver zari work at the borders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karisma further accessorised her look for the day with golden jhumkas, and a golden bangle in one hand from the house of Jet Gems. In golden flats, the actor rounded off her look for the day. Karishma wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Pompy Hans, Karisma decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}