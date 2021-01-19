Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter

As the blockbuster star of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor has only seen her fashion style evolve but the bright pops of colour and prints stayed. The diva has served us some major fashion moments in the January of 2021 itself and even before the month wraps up, we are yet again hooked on her latest sultry pictures.

Another day, another sultry look by Karisma Kapoor and we can’t help but prepare a sartorial diary to recreate her killer styles for our next date night with bae. Recently, Karisma was spotted at sister-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's house in Bandra and it was her red dress that made heads turn.

Setting paps on frenzy, Karisma flaunted a red puff-sleeved dress in a patterned viscose weave. The calf-length dress came with a V-neck and short puff sleeves with narrow elastication that sported a double-flounced trim at the elbow.

The chic midi dress had covered buttons down the front, gathered an asymmetric seam at the waist and ended in a gently flared skirt. Karisma completed her attire with a pair of black strap heels that complimented the prints on her dress.

Pulling back her mid-parted sleek hair in a bun, the actor accessorised her look with a pair of black-rimmed reading glasses, a wrist band, a wristwatch and the fashion accessory of the past year – a white face mask. Waving at the shutterbugs, Karisma instantly set fans hearts aflutter and we don’t blame them.

The dress is credited to Swedish clothing brand H&M that boasts of fast fashion. The ensemble originally costs ₹2,299 on their website.

Karisma Kapoor's red midi dress from H&M (hm.com)

Want to send the fashion police on red alert this winter? Add Karisma Kapoor’s red midi dress to your chic closet.

