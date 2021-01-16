Karisma Kapoor rocks work from home fashion in a romantic pink midi dress
- Karisma Kapoor exudes the richness of sartorial traditions as she nails work from home fashion in a vibrant ready-to-wear handmade midi dress, in romantic pink hue, by Anita Dongre and we are smitten
Ageing like fine wine, Karisma Kapoor still rules the fashion roost in Bollywood and her latest pictures on social media are enough to back our claim as she raises the bar of work from home fashion amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Exuding the richness of sartorial traditions, the diva recently nailed work from home fashion in a vibrant ready-to-wear handmade dress by Anita Dongre and we are smitten.
Taking to her social media handle, Karisma shared a slew of pictures of her easy breesy look that hands down spread good vibes all around. The pictures featured the actor donning a romantic pink midi dress with shadows of floral patterns.
Making a case for whimsy, the dress framed the floral patterns by an enchanting panelled front. The gorgeous ensemble also sported full sleeves, tassels to hold the neckline together, floral embroidery on the yolk and even a pocket.
Pulling back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, Karisma accessorised her dainty look with a pearl clip and a pair of simple pearl and silver earrings. Wearing a dab of luscious red lipstick to amp up the hotness quotient, the diva opted for blushed cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and kohl-lined eyes with a black eyeliner streak.
The ensemble gives the ethnic wear a modern-day woman touch and is credited to Bruhi Dress collection of Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of women empowerment. It originally costs ₹17,900 on her designer website.
Apart from showing an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, the label prides in luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. Karisma Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist and costume designer Eshaa Amiin.
