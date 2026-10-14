Karwa Chauth 2026: How to choose the right jewellery for your outfit, from traditional gold to statement diamonds

Karwa Chauth is all about the details – and your jewellery can make your festive look stand out. Whether it's classic red, traditional gold or sparkling diamonds, the right pieces add the perfect touch of glam.Y ou just need the right mix of tradition, style and sparkle. Dishi Somani, founder of Dishis Designer Jewellery, shares a simple guide to styling your jewellery for the occasion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Looking to refresh your accessory collection? These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on

Why is jewellery special for Karwa Chauth?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Jewellery on Karwa Chauth is never just jewellery. A mangalsutra is a symbol of a husband and wife’s union. Bangles are considered a symbol of good luck. The earrings and rings a woman wears are often those of her beloved. That is why Karwa Chauth jewellery holds a different kind of value as compared to everyday wear.

Red is a classic colour choice for Karwa Chauth, a symbol of love and tradition.

How to choose the right jewellery option?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dishi, red is a classic colour choice for Karwa Chauth, a symbol of love and tradition. If you wear red sarees or lehengas, gold jewellery with classic designs gives an expensive appearance. You can choose Kundan jewellery or jhumkas along with bangles, which are a great choice for any outfit without compromising the outfit's beauty. If you are specific about some colours, red, maroon, green, and ivory outfits suit well with those jewels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dishi, red is a classic colour choice for Karwa Chauth, a symbol of love and tradition. If you wear red sarees or lehengas, gold jewellery with classic designs gives an expensive appearance. You can choose Kundan jewellery or jhumkas along with bangles, which are a great choice for any outfit without compromising the outfit's beauty. If you are specific about some colours, red, maroon, green, and ivory outfits suit well with those jewels. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Diamonds can be a good choice if you want to try something simple and elegant on your special day,” highlighted Dishi. Diamond-studded earrings and necklaces look excellent with pastel sarees or embroidered ensembles and modern lehengas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Diamond-studded earrings and necklaces look excellent with pastel sarees or embroidered ensembles and modern lehengas.

​How to get the right balance?

Dishi recommends choosing jewellery according to the look you want to carry. For example, an extensively embellished neck blouse matches a pair of earrings, while a simple dress works well with some layered pieces of jewellery. Do not forget about your comfort because most probably you will be wearing this piece of jewellery all day long and till late at night.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Choosing between gold jewellery, red-toned accessories, or diamonds will give you the most festive look as per your personality. On the occasion of this Karwa Chauth, go ahead and add a modern twist to this old tradition.