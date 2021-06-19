Kate Middleton pairs 23k lavender bodycon shift dress with a rainbow umbrella

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at the London School of Economics to mark the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Friday. Prince William's wife took part in a roundtable session about the inaugural report “Big Change Starts Small” at the event. For the occasion, Kate made a stylish appearance in a lavender dress. She looked stunning.

Kate Middleton wore a Dee pale blue crepe shift dress from the shelves of the clothing brand, LK Bennett London. The dress featured an elegant sweetheart neckline, cap sleeves, a fitted silhouette and a pencil skirt with a back vent.

With its trendy colour and feminine silhouette, the shift dress is a great look for summer. If you wish to add this classic ensemble to your wardrobe, we have found the price for you. The dress is worth ₹23,041 (£225).

The Dee pale blue crepe shift dress. (lkbennett.com)

Kate wore the dress with nude suede pumps, crystal blue gemstone earrings with a matching layered necklace and ring. She also wore a gold bracelet with the attire.

The Duchess left her tresses open in a signature side parting and styled them in soft curls. For make-up, she opted for subtle smoky eyes, nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and mascara-laden lashes.

Later, Kate also joined a group of parents at Kensington Palace, where she carried a Pride appropriate rainbow umbrella with her outfit. There, Kate talked about the vital role parents and carers play in shaping the centre’s work and what she hopes to achieve.

Kate Middleton in a lavender dress. (Instagram/@theduchess_kate)

The Duchess had announced the launch of her centre on Thursday in a video message. Sharing the video, she had released a statement that said, “Today I’m proud to be launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood — let’s embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society.”

The centre hopes to raise awareness on why the first five years of our life are vital for our future life outcomes.