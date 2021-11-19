Kate Middleton repeats green sequin gown from Pakistan visit in 2019 for outing with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, stepped out with her husband Prince William last night wearing a sequinned green gown which she had earlier worn for her visit to Pakistan in 2019. She made heads turn in the shimmering number, and we literally cannot take our eyes off her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Duchess gave mermaid vibes on Thursday night as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall with the Duke of Cambridge. The couple arrived at the occasion side by side and even smiled at the shutterbugs outside the venue. Kate's green sequin gown is by designer Jenny Packham, which she paired with a Packham box clutch, dark green pumps, and Missoma Zenyu chandelier hoop earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is a serial outfit repeater. And this particular affinity towards repeating some of her most glamorous moments makes the Duchess one of the best-dressed Royals out there. This green look is also proof of the same, as the Duchess received another nod from the fashion police last night. Scroll ahead to see all the photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton recycles favourite lavender gown for Earthshot Prize Awards

The dark emerald green gown features a round neckline, full sleeves, and rows of tiny sequinned patterns adorned all over the ensemble. It also came decorated with reflective green studs placed on the neckline, waist, and sleeves. The figure-hugging silhouette with the mermaid-like fall and floor-grazing hem added a regal touch to the look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kate wore her chestnut mane, styled in soft curls, in a side-swept style, and for glam, she went with a glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and on-fleek eyebrows.

Earlier, in October 2019, Kate and William had visited Pakistan on a Royal tour. During the visit, the Duchess wore the same gown and added some extra details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kate wore the green dress with a sheer embroidered dupatta draped on the shoulder. A pair of dangling earrings, back-swept half hairdo, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, and blushed cheeks rounded off the beauty picks.

What do you think of her look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter