Katrina Kaif wore blue strapless dress that once again brought joy to our social media feeds: Here's how much it costs

Katrina Kaif is continuing her style streak at another public event. At an awards show on Saturday, the actor wore a bright blue satin lace dress from the designer label Costarellos. Katrina Kaif's dress features a flawless strapless design and intricate heat-cut lace detailing, effortlessly combining modern sophistication with classic charm. Also read | Katrina Kaif proves simple is the new glam in pretty floral maxi dress worth ₹13K at airport with Vicky Kaushal. Watch Katrina Kaif looks effortless in a blue lace dress. (Instagram/ Lakshmi Lehr)

Katrina Kaif's look feels fresh and sultry

Katrina's form-fitting dress in the most beautiful and vibrant shade of blue is a great choice for date nights and red carpets alike. The glamour in Katrina's seemingly simple dress cannot be denied. If nothing else, the look may encourage you to throw on a bright dress in a bold colour. As per the designer's website, the romantic dress costs ₹1.7 lakh.

Check out all the photos:

More details

Remember, when you're wearing a bright colour, like Katrina's blue number, complete your dress with minimal accessories. Katrina paired her striking dress with jewellery – dangling earrings, chunky bracelets and a ring – from homegrown labels like Bloome, I Blame Beads, and Alloya, without overwhelming the look.

She balanced the brightness of the dress with neutral-coloured metallic heels. Unlike Katrina, if you want to add more colour, try pairing your bright blue dress with coral or orange accents for a fun, playful look.

Katrina had a nice glow

When it comes to the makeup she chose for her latest outing, Katrina's motto seems to have been minimal, minimal, minimal. The actor, who typically does not do anything crazy or too out of the box when it comes to her makeup and hair, went with brushed-up brows, moist eyelids, slightly smokey eyes and glossy lips in a subtle shade of pink.

She completed her high-impact-with-very-little-effort kind of look with a slightly wavy hairstyle. Like Katrina, use makeup to enhance your features, but avoid bold or bright colours that might clash with your bright dress.