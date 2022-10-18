Katrina Kaif ‘had a lot to say’, so she did this...

Katrina Kaif is the ultimate fashion goal. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries and making her fans drool. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The film, also starring Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is slated to release on November 4. Katrina is currently busy with the promotions of the film. Katrina, who is fashion goals for us, is always on a spree of making us drool all the while dropping major cues of fashion. From casual to formal to ethnic attires, Katrina keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us conquer. On Tuesday. The actor did it again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif stuns in gorgeous red bodycon dress worth ₹1 lakh: Videos inside

Katrina shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile and drove our midweek blues far away. The actor, who can ace any attire in style, chose to go for a super casual attire to take over the midweek with a whole lot of sass and poise. Katrina, for the pictures, chose to match the Tuesday vibes in bright colours. The actor picked a white full-sleeved shirt with words written in multiple shades of yellow, black, orange, blue and red throughout. She further added more pop of colours to her look as she teamed her shirt with a pair of high-waisted bright yellow satin trousers. Katrina tucked her shirt inside her trousers as she sat on a stool of sorts and posed for the cameras. With the pictures, Katrina shared her goofy state of mind in the caption – the actor had a lot to say, and hence she chose the shirt with multiple words. LOL. “Had a lot to say …… so I put it on my shirt,” Katrina captioned her pictures. Take a look at her post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina further accessorised her look for the day in golden hoop earrings. The actor wore her tresses into a messy ponytail and left a few strands of hair open around her face. In orange eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Katrina aced the look to perfection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}