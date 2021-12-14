Katrina Kaif's pink Sabyasachi saree in new pics with Vicky Kaushal took 1800 hours to make: All details here

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made our Tuesday morning more delightful with a dose of love as they shared stunning pictures from another wedding bash. The couple look absolutely in love in the images clicked at their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Katrina and Vicky posted the photos from their official Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 14. They chose the same caption for their posts which reads, "To love, honour and cherish." The couple wore Sabyasachi clothing for this wedding festivity too. The photoshoot took place on the rooftop of the fort.

Katrina wore a blush pink floral saree with a delicate tulle drape, and Vicky complemented her in a matching embroidered sherwani. The bride paid tribute to her mother's British heritage with her pre-wedding bash look. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to his Instagram page to reveal all the details about the couple's clothes. Keep scrolling to find out.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wear Sabyasachi for Mehendi ceremony: See pics

Katrina Kaif wore a vintage-inspired couture saree with a trailing veil, conceptualised and created by Sabyasachi. The pastel tulle saree, silhouetted like a white wedding gown, is embellished with hand-cut English flowers and embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal.

The designer revealed that the saree comes sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals. Moreover, Katrina's bespoke floral ensemble took about 40 artisans and over 1800 hours to handcraft.

The star paired the saree with a statement uncut diamond choker, detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, and matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. She also carried a bouquet in her hands that vibed with the aesthetic of her ensemble.

Vicky looked dapper in a simple Bangalore silk embroidered button-down sherwani featuring Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons. He paired the bandhgala attire with a matching churidar and custom made juttis.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Their close friends and family attended the festivities. What do you think of their looks?

