Katrina Kaif with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter attends Phone Bhoot trailer launch in chic powersuit: See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif is all set for the trailer launch of her much-anticipated film Phone Bhoot, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The trailer is set to release today, and for the promotional event, Katrina slipped into a floral printed powersuit. The actor brought flower power to the occasion with her jaw-dropping sartorial choice and elegance. She even shared pictures of her look in the steal-worthy ensemble on social media. Keep scrolling to check out Katrina's post.

Katrina Kaif slays in a floral print powersuit at the Phone Bhoot trailer launch

On Monday, Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, stepped out in Mumbai alongside Jackie Shroff, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to attend the trailer launch event of their film Phone Bhoot. The star posted pictures of her look for the occasion on Instagram with the caption, "PhoneBhoot Trailer Launch Aaj-Abhi." The paparazzi also clicked the star cast at the venue. Katrina aced the boss babe look for the promotional event in a chic powersuit adorned in floral patterns. Check out her photos below. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif in ₹27k top and mini skirt clicks selfie with Siddhant, Ishaan)

Katrina Kaif's floral printed ensemble features a co-ord blazer and pants set. While the blazer has notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, a button-up front and a fitted silhouette, the pants come with a high-rise waist, flared hem, and a snug fitting. Additionally, the black-coloured jacket and bottoms set were adorned in a pink and green rose pattern.

Katrina completed her outfit with a nude-coloured tank top, and for the accessories, she went with nude pointed high heels, statement rings, and dainty gold hoop earrings. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses, fuchsia pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Katrina Kaif attends Phone Bhoot trailer launch with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Katrina's outfit is a perfect pick for your fall wardrobe. You can keep the look simple like the actor or glam it up with a messy updo and bold glam picks.

Phone Booth is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.