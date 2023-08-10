Khushi Kapoor in see-through saree and bustier shows how every bridesmaid should dress. It costs a whopping 2 lakh

Khushi Kapoor has gained the up-and-coming Gen-Z fashionista title because of her classy, trendy, easy-to-wear sartorial choices. Moreover, her off-duty style is often compared to supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. However, when it comes to ethnic wear, Khushi brings her own Gen-Z persona and mixes it with yesteryear glam to create a must-have and swoon-worthy fashion moment. Case in point - her latest photoshoot in a see-through pre-draped saree and bustier blouse.

Khushi Kapoor draped in saree and bustier blouse for latest photoshoot

Khushi Kapoor wears a see-through saree and bustier blouse for a new photoshoot. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi Kapoor and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared snippets from the photoshoot on Instagram. Tanya shared a video and pictures of the soon-to-debut actor and captioned them, "@khushi05k bringing Desi Barbie to life," and "Draped in Glamour and Grace." The posts show Khushi dressed in a see-through hand-embroidered saree and a bustier blouse in an ice-blue shade. It is from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani's eponymous label. Check out the photoshoot below.

What is the price of Khushi Kapoor's saree and blouse?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of the saree and bustier Khushi Kapoor wore for the photoshoot. (ritikamirchandani.com)

Khushi Kapoor's ice-blue metallic wave saree and bustier is called Aiyla Ice-Blue and Silver Wave Lehenga Saree with Abstract Blouse. It is available on Ritika Mirchandani's website. The ensemble comes at a whopping cost of ₹2,29,000.

Khushi Kapoor's saree look decoded

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi's see-through pre-draped lehenga-style saree features intricate hand-embroidered threadwork, metallic embellishments, a see-through silhouette, scalloped borders, pleats on the front, and the pallu draped on the shoulder in neat folds.

Khushi wore the six yards with a statement-making sleeveless bustier blouse. The short choli features broad shoulder straps, hand-embroidered designs, a plunging V neckline accentuating her decolletage, an asymmetric hem exposing her toned midriff, and a fitted silhouette.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi chose minimal accessories to glam up the modern yet traditional look, including sleek bracelets, a dainty necklace, shimmering ear studs, and high heels. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, glowing rouged skin, highlighter, and mascara on the lashes. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}