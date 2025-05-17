Khushi Kapoor lives it up in Ibiza with beach, bikinis and Orry! See pics from sunny vacation

Khushi Kapoor treated her fans to a glimpse of her recent vacation at Ibiza, a Spanish island located in the Mediterranean Sea. The photo dump featured gorgeous beach looks, clear waters, sun-soaked moments under vibrant blue skies, rocky seaside shores, pretty coastal-themed nail arts and explorations through narrow cobblestone alleys- all giving off major Mediterranean vibes. Orry also appeared in her pictures, confirming him as one of her travel buddies on this coastal getaway. Khushi wore two outfits that can be your inspo for your next tropical vacation. Khushi Kapoor gave summer wardrobe inspiration.(Instagram)

What Khushi Kapoor wore

Khushi Kapoor's two outfits perfectly summarised two moods on vacation: lounging and exploring.

Khushi wore a halter-neck black bikini with printed floral motifs that is perfect for sunbathing at the beach, and relaxing by the pool. For a dash of stylish oomph, she accessorised well, wearing a bracelet and hoop earrings, and paired it with a cool pair of sunglasses that completed her bathing suit look. Her hair was tucked into a sleek bun, serving both beach aesthetic and functional purposes.

Khushi's second look was all laid-back and perfect for a stroll along beaches and down cobblestone alleys. She wore a light green maxi slip dress and draped a muted green cardigan over it. The layering helped beat the Mediterranean chill while also keeping the look chic. In contrast to the tight hairstyle of her swimsuit look, this one featured a more relaxed, romantic style with loose beach waves.

Coastal style recommendation based on Khushi's looks

Based on Khushi’s looks, which perfectly capture the two main activities of any coastal vacation, here are some recommendations:

Beach or poolside outfits

Crochet bikini

Bandeau bikini

One-piece swimsuits

Oversized linen shirts

Sarong

Exploring city outfits (flowy like Khushi's look)

Midi dress

Shirt dress

Sundress

A line dress

