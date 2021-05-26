Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Khushi Kapoor slays perfect cinched hourglass shape in blue vintage floral midi
Khushi Kapoor slays perfect cinched hourglass shape in blue vintage floral midi

Khushi Kapoor redefines sexy as she shows millennials how to be ‘princess of bedroom’ during Covid-19 lockdown in a pretty blue vintage floral puff sleeve midi dress which instantly set us dreaming of those garden parties and summer trips
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor slays perfect cinched hourglass shape in blue vintage floral midi(Instagram/khushi05k)

A major highlight of the lockdown fashion has been the mood-boosting and mix-match prints but raising the bar of all fashion goals this summer season is actor Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, who is stealing all the limelight for her sartorial elegance even while her big Bollywood debut is much-awaited. The 20-year-old redefined sexy as she showed millennials how to be “princess of bedroom” during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in a pretty blue vintage floral puff sleeve midi dress which instantly set us dreaming of those garden parties and summer trips.

Adding all the missing colours to our drooping mid-week mood, Khushi shared a slew of pictures on her social media handle which feature her in the crisp fresh look as she sat in the middle of her queendom aka bedroom. Made from stretch cotton poplin, the dress came with pretty puff sleeves add to the fun and floaty vibe.

Decorated with a pretty blue vintage floral, the dress emitted a fresh feel with the bodice sporting a corsetry boning to the front, back and sides to nail that perfect cinched hourglass shape along with the lightly shaped cups which were lined for a comfortable fit. Adding to the oomph factor, the dress featured a side thigh-high slit.

Leaving her luscious soft curls open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Khushi accessorised her look with a delicate bracelet in one hand. Amplifying the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows, Khushi struck a casual, comfy yet sultry pose as she leaned on the sofa and faced the camera.

The blue dress is credited to British luxury womenswear label, House of CB by Conna Walker, which boasts of evolving from the signature bodycon dresses to gorgeous statement pieces that flaunt a feminine silhouette. Belonging to Tallulah collection under Le Jardin re-edition of the brand, the dress originally costs 129 pounds which equals 13,257 approximately.

Khushi Kapoor's blue midi dress from House of CB by Conna Walker (houseofcb.com)

This summery cottage-core dress is perfect for laid back soirees on a balmy summer afternoon with best friends and we can’t wait to add it to our summer wardrobe or recreate the look this season.

