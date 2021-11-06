Khushi Kapoor wears two corset slip dresses worth 16k for birthday bash with Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday on November 5 with friends and family. Her pictures from the celebrations have gone viral on social media. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also posted an adorable click from the birthday bash, calling Khushi her 'whole entire life'. However, it is her birthday style file that has us weak in the knees.

For her birthday bash, Khushi slipped into two similar corset-style slip dresses, but in different shades. The photo Janhvi posted on her Instagram stories showed her in a rose pink outfit. However, later on, Khushi was seen outside her birthday venue wearing a dark chocolate brown version of the same ensemble.

The two dresses are from the womenswear label House Of CB, and if you wish to include them in your collection, we have found all the details for you. Scroll ahead to find out the price of the corset-style attires and how Khushi styled the look.

Khushi's lustrous silk satin maxi-length ensemble updates the timeless slip dress with a beautifully draped cowl neckline, barely-there spaghetti straps, figure-skimming silhouette, and corset boning on the bodice. The ensemble accentuated her svelte frame and elevated the birthday look.

Looking chic and dainty, Khushi teamed the silk satin ensemble with patterned hoop earrings. She left her locks open in centre parting and styled them in soft waves. Dark pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and a hint of mascara on the lashes rounded off Khushi's beauty picks.

Later, Khushi was also seen outside the birthday venue wearing the chocolate-coloured midi version of the slip dress with hoop earrings, clear peep-toe sandals, a black face mask, and open locks.

The two dresses - rose pink and chocolate version - are available on the House Of CB website. The maxi dress is worth ₹16,924 (GBP 169) and the midi costs ₹13,919 (GBP 139).

The blush pink satin dress. (houseofcb.com)

The chocolate satin dress. (houseofcb.com)

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor had also posted her Diwali bash look on the gram. She attended Anil Kapoor's Diwali party at his Mumbai home wearing a flamingo pink lehenga and off-shoulder blouse set. Take a look at the photos:

What do you think of Khushi's ensemble?

