Kiara Advani is grace personified in black saree and bralette blouse during JugJugg Jeeyo promotions: All pics

Actor Kiara Advani and the star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo are enjoying the warm response that their film is receiving after its release in theatres on Friday. The star is also busy promoting the movie with full vigour and not once has she disappointed the fashion enthusiasts with her sartorial choices. Even her latest look in a see-through black saree and sleeveless bralette blouse is proof of the same. She embraced grace and glamour in the traditional look that is a perfect pick for the modern Indian woman. Scroll ahead to check it out.

On Saturday, Kiara's stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram to drop pictures of the star draped in a black organza saree and bralette blouse. She captioned the post, "Grace personified," and we couldn't agree more. The six yards set is from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's fashion label. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar or Kiara Advani, which diva wore the stunning bralette and sharara set better?)

Kiara's six yards comes from a see-through organza fabric in a midnight black shade. It features pleated shimmering ruffled additions attached to the borders and a long pallu. Kiara draped the saree in traditional style, with the pallu falling from her shoulder gracefully and accentuating her svelte frame.

Kiara paired the drape with a sleeveless bralette-style blouse in the same solid black hue. It has a décolletage-flaunting wide sweetheart neckline, broad straps, a deep back, and a cropped hem to show off the midriff.

Kiara chose minimal yet striking jewellery to accessorise the elegant black number. She opted for a gold choker necklace adorned in Kundan, pearl and emerald gem embellishments. Lastly, a dainty bindi and a centre-parted sleek low bun rounded off the styling for Kiara's Indian ethnic look.

In the end, Kiara chose subtle smoky eye shadow, mauve lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring for the makeup pick.

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo was released in theatres on June 24, Friday. Apart from Kiara Advani, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.