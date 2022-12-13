Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal’s Tuesday casuals are winning hearts

Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are fashionistas. The actors are known for their sartorial sense of fashion and each time they step out, they make fresh fashion statements for their fans to refer to. Be it a neon ensemble for going out with friends, or showing us how to deck up perfectly for a day out in summer, these actors know how to make us drool with their fashion choices. Kiara and Kriti were spotted by paparazzi in different parts of Mumbai on Tuesday, and both of them managed to make our midweek better with their attires. While Kriti stepped out in a classic white and denim combo, Kiara decked up in a bright neon ensemble and made us drool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, it is a murder mystery thriller laden with comedy. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film. Kiara stepped out with co-star Vicky for promotions of their film, which is slated to have an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. Kiara drove our midweek blues far away with a stunning neon green short dress as she posed for the pictures. The actor decked up in the short dress with a closed neckline, dramatic shoulders, full sleeves with open cuffs and bodycon details. She accessorised it with golden stilettos as she wore her tresses into a clean ponytail and sported her bright smile for the cameras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani suggests 5 skincare must-do’s for the winter season

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black T-shirt and a black pair of jeans. He added more casual vibes to his look with a grey shirt featuring embellishment details, and folded sleeves. In tinted shades and white sneakers, Vicky posed for the cameras.

Vicky and Kiara stepped out for promoting their upcoming film. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti Sanon looked every bit gorgeous as she was spotted in front of a salon in Khar. The actor, for the Tuesday, picked a white cropped tank top and teamed it with a pair of blue denims featuring cut-out details on one leg, and wide legs. With a sling bag, white sneakers, tinted shades and open tresses, Kriti looked pretty as ever.

Kriti looked pretty in white top and distressed denims. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.