Kiara Advani sizzles in 28k camel colour co-ord set for Shershaah promotions

If you are looking for a gorgeous summer outfit that takes less than a minute to style and comes with casual ease, let Bollywood hottie Kiara Advani’s sensuous yet effortless and cool look in a camel colour co-ord set for Shershaah promotions inspire you to embrace summer 2021's breakout trend. Making workwear look oh-so-hot, Kiara exuded a mix of style and comfort as she grabbed all the spotlight in the blazer and skirt combo to ace the hottest ruling fashion trend of co-ords.

Taking to her social media handle, Kaira shared a slew of her sartorial pictures which showed her flaunting a bright and impactful style. The pictures featured the diva going shirtless to don a buttoned-down camel coloured blazer that came with a collar, full sleeves, four front pockets and a tie-up detail.

It was teamed with a similar coloured mini skirt that sealed the formal deal. Looking ready to kill, Kiara completed her attire with a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin.

Pulling back her luscious soft curly tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Kiara accessorised her look with a pair of funky handcrafted earrings from Bansri Mehta Design and stack finger rings from Misho and Made With Preet. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Kiara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking gorgeous poses for the camera, Kiara simply captioned the pictures with a brown heart emoji. She was styled by costume designer, stylist and wardrobe consultant Eka Lakhani.

The ensemble is credited to Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach’s eponymous fashion label that boasts of easy, elegant texture-rich wardrobe essentials designed for the woman that doesn’t want to choose between style and comfort. The co-ord set originally costs $ 380 or ₹28,218 approximately on the designer website.

Kiara Advani's co-ord set from Dalida Ayach (dalidaayach.com)

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

