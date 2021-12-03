Kiara Advani stuns in 3 lakh backless raspberry pink organza lehenga set

Following the festival events, it is time for the wedding season in India and giving us fashion cues on how to make heads turn with our sartorial elegance is Bollywood diva Kiara Advani who set the Internet on fire with her stunning look in a backless pink lehenga set. Making pink an attitude, Kiara slew the fashion game in a backless blouse and raspberry pink and cream organza lehenga and we are bookmarking this style to sizzle at the next traditional outing.

The pictures from her latest photoshoot have flooded the Internet and show her giving a sexy spin to ethnic wear. The pictures featured the actor donning a daring plunge neckline blouse that came with broad straps and a backless detail to add to the oomph factor.

The pink base choli sported ahir and mirror hand embroidery all over along with cowrie shells. It was teamed with a high-waist lehenga that too came in raspberry pink base and sported ahir and mirror hand embroidery all over to enhance its rich look.

Kiara layered it with a sheer pink dupatta that came with silver motifs and a mirror work lace running along the borders. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Kiara accessorised her look with a bracelet and a choker set from Anmol that adorned exquisite pearl, emerald and uncut diamonds.

Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Kiara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Kiara set fans swooning over her viral pictures that broke the Internet instantly.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that boasts of minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles, feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs and enhance the feminine silhouette. The raspberry pink and cream organza lehenga set originally costs ₹3,25,000 on the designer website.

Kiara Advani's pink lehenga set from Arpita Mehta (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Kiara Advani was styled by celebrity stylists Eka Lakhani, Sonakshi Vip and Nupur Padhye.

