Kim Kardashian, Kanye West twin in masks, avante-garde all-black Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on their way to being officially divorced soon, but the couple still make sure they are there to support one another and are doing their best to co-parent their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm as best as they can. The ever supportive Kim recently showed up for Kanye’s second listening party for DONDA, his album which will release this week, and from the lyrics of a certain song to the choice of clothing, there were many things left to discuss from the event.

According to news reports, Kanye had Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia provide creative inputs for the event and to also design a special full-body suit for Kim, that came with a mask and skin fit body suit that went right from her head, straight to her toes, shoes and all. Kanye also wore a matching black, masked ensemble, and all their children, and most of those in attendance also wore all black outfits.

Also see | Photos: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West twin in all-black, masked Balenciaga outfits

This is the second time Kim has worn such an outfit from Balenciaga, last year for Halloween 2020, she had worn a similar outfit in red by the same designer. Kim's ensemble entailed a shiny black gimp mask, matching black, form-fitting separates and heels, a ponytail wig emerge from the top of her mask right to her waist.

Many likened the look to rubber man from American Horror Story but the tinge of BDSM was also not missed by many on the internet. Check out some of the strong opinions people on the internet had about Kim's outfit:

Some fans also alleged that certain songs from the DONDA album are pointed towards Kim, and allege that she is still in love with Kanye. Lord I Need You is the song that Kanye unveiled at the August 5 event and in a very meta way, the song almost foretold that Kim showing up for the event was a sign that she still loves him. Here are the lyrics that have audiences in a tizzy: 'Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me'.

And of course this would spark speculations, another song from the album, Love Unconditionally, is also allegedly about Kim still loving Kanye.

