Kim Kardashian transforms into X-Men's Mystique for Halloween, internet asks Marvel to cast her: See pics, videos

The Halloween celebrations are continuing all across the globe as we inch closer to the spookiest festival of the year. Last night, Bollywood celebrities stepped out in town to celebrate Halloween by dressing up in their best fits. And now, a few other celebs are also dropping in their looks inspired by pop culture. While, so far, we have seen some incredible Halloween outfits, one cannot deny that Kim Kardashian is the queen of Halloween. Every year, the American socialite leaves the internet stunned with her jaw-dropping look, and this time too, she set the internet on fire. Kim transformed into X-Men's Mystique for Halloween, and now, the internet wants Marvel to cast her in the role.

Kim Kardashian turns into Mystique for Halloween 2022

On Sunday (IST), a day before Halloween, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter to share videos of her Halloween costume. The American television personality and entrepreneur painted herself blue, coloured her hair red, and slipped into an embellished body-hugging spandex suit to channel the famous X-Men character, also known as Raven Darkhölme, for the spookiest festival of the year. While one video shows Kim showing off her Mystique costume while recording herself in the mirror, another is from her photoshoot. See the posts below. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian bares it in jockstrap, debuts bleached brows for magazine cover)

Coming to Kim's Mystique look, the embellished spandex suit features a high-rise neckline, a fitted bust, full-length sleeves extending into gloves and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Kim's iconic figure. She teamed the ensemble with matching pointed high heel boots.

To completely nail the Mystique outfit, Kim Kardashian coloured her hair in a burnt reddish-orange hue, painted her face blue to match the colour of her spandex suit and wore yellow lenses. Lastly, she pasted blue-coloured diamantes, matching the embellishments on the spandex suit, to round it all off.

After Kim Kardashian dropped her Halloween outfit online, many netizens flooded the comments section with praise. One user wrote, "Give her the X-men role ASAP." Another commented, "Left no crumbs." A user remarked, "Like every year, always killing it."

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume?