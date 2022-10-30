Happy Halloween 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings, quotes to share with friends and family on October 31

The spookiest night of the year is here! The annual occasion of Halloween falls on October 31. The festival is marked in many western countries, and recently, many people in urban India, especially in Delhi and Mumbai, have started marking this occasion. It is believed to have originated from an ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, wherein people dressed like ghosts and lit bonfires to keep the real ghosts away. In the modern rendition of Halloween, kids wear costumes inspired by popular culture to go trick-and-treating around their neighbourhood. Adults also celebrate the occasion by gathering with their friends, eating candies or Halloween-inspired dishes, and dressing up as famous characters from movies for a night of spooky celebrations.

If you are celebrating Halloween with friends and family, here are some wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read | Halloween 2022: From Katrina to Janhvi, here are B'wood divas-inspired spooky)

Happy Halloween 2022 Best Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings and Quotes:

You're the cutest pumpkin in the patch! I hope that you have a scary good time. Happy Halloween.

Have a pleasantly frightful day and a fun night this Halloween. Happy Halloween, my mysterious and exciting monster.

I hope your day is full of good times and mouth-watering treats, and you get to have a blast with all your loved ones. Have a wicked good Happy Halloween.

The universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper. I hope you get to enjoy them all in your lifetime. Happy Halloween.

Have a spooky and exciting Halloween! Or my spirit will torment you for the rest of your days. Happy Halloween, my fellow troublemaker.

In the treat basket of this family, you're the full-size candy bar. Thanks for being the best! Happy Halloween.

This season is sweet and fun! No wonder it makes me think of you. I hope you have a spooky and great day. Happy Halloween.

Eat, drink and be scary! Today's the day to eat candies and sweets to your heart's content! Happy Halloween.

Tonight, I wish you an unforgettable Halloween adventure filled with creepy memories and deadly encounters. Happy Halloween.

Tonight is your chance to make all your scary dreams come true. Become the spooky monster and scare someone, because tonight it's all fun. Happy Halloween.