Kim Kardashian wore 2 lakh maxi dress to serve food to children at ISKCON temple in Mumbai

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visited the ISKCON temple in Juhu to serve food to school kids. The sisters were accompanied by Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia. For the occasion, Kim wore a red sleeveless maxi dress and styled it with a bandhani dupatta. Read on to know the price of Kim K's dress. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant opts for simple pink anarkali suit, no-makeup look to visit Jamnagar with Anant Ambani. Watch) Kim Kardashian serves food to children and performs aarti at ISKCON temple in Mumbai.

Kim Kardashian wears a red dress to visit the ISKCON temple: What is its price?

Kim Kardashian chose a Maison Alaia red dress to visit the ISKCON temple with her sister Khloe. The sleeveless full-length ensemble comes in a vibrant red shade. It features a halter-style high neckline, a fitted bodycon silhouette accentuating Kim's curvy frame, a flared skirt, and a racerback design. The dress is available on the Maison Alaia website. Called the Shiny Flared Dress, it is worth approximately ₹2,36,841 (2600 Euros).

Kim Kardashian's dress price. (maison-alaia.com)

Kim Kardashian's bandhani dupatta

Kim styled the red Alaia dress with a bandhani dupatta designed by Manish Malhotra, who also dressed her for the Ambani wedding.

The ombré dupatta showcases the centuries-old Bandhani technique, where intricate hand-tying creates mesmerizing patterns. Lastly, she tied her hair in a sleek bun and decorated it with a flower to complete the look.

Kim Kardashian's visit to the ISKCON temple

The pictures from the ISKCON temple visit show Kim and Khloe getting a warm visit from the priests, the reality TV star serving food to the school children, her and Khloe performing aarti with Jay Shetty, and more. In the comments, Jay praised Kim for her curiosity. He wrote, "Thank you for your curiosity and desire to learn about the culture @kimkardashian @khloekardashian so grateful to take you to this sacred place that means so much to me."

The 43-year-old also shared pictures from her photoshoot in the vibrant red ensemble. The post shows Kim smiling brightly for the camera and showing off her gown. One fan commented, "I've never seen Kim smile this much she should just move to India." Another commented, "Kim, you look so happy."

Kim Kardashian's India visit

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visited India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding ceremony. Anant is the son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.