Jay Shetty, wife Radhi Devlukia feel blessed in traditional attire at Ambani wedding, internet says 'welcome to India'

British podcaster and author Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last night. The couple chose traditional ensembles for the ceremony. While Radhi wore a lehenga, Jay chose an ensemble that was a playful interpretation of the kurta and pants look. Read on to see what they wore. Jay Shetty and wife Radhi Devlukia attend the Ambani wedding.

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia are blessed to celebrate the Ambani wedding

Jay Shetty posted a video of himself and Radhi Devlukia at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. He captioned the clip, "Incredibly grateful to be celebrating the marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant this weekend in India with @radhidevlukia #ambaniwedding. After getting to know the family a few years ago, we're so grateful to be able to celebrate this occasion with them." The podcaster also said he feels 'blessed to be in India celebrating the Ambani wedding'.

Decoding Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia's look for the Ambani wedding

Radhi chose a gold and green lehenga set for the wedding. Her ensemble features a sleeveless halter-style blouse with a round neckline, a fitted bust, a cropped hem, and chevron gold stripes. She paired the choli with a lehenga skirt adorned with a matching stripe pattern, a high-rise waist, maximum flare, floor-grazing hem, and gold gota patti embroidery on the border.

Radhi complemented the blouse and lehenga skirt set with a matching green net dupatta adorned with gold gota patti embroidery, tassel embellishments on the border, and sequin work. Lastly, she chose jhumkis, gold kadhas, rings, a gajra-adorned messy bun, berry-toned lips, and minimal makeup for the glam.

On the other hand, Jay wore a grey-coloured kurta jacket and flared pants to complement his wife. The kurta features a collared neckline, front button closures, floral embroidery in green and pink hues, and a relaxed fitting. He styled the ensemble with black dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a messy hairdo.

How did the internet react?

Netizens flooded the comments section with compliments for the couple. Some fans also welcomed them to India. A user wrote, "Omg @radhidevlukia a goddess." Another wrote, "Welcome to India." A user remarked, "You both look amazing." "They are glowing," another commented.