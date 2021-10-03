Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kriti Kharbanda is facing the eternal dilemma of a Sunday wearing this..
fashion

Kriti Kharbanda is facing the eternal dilemma of a Sunday wearing this..

Published on Oct 03, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda is facing the eternal dilemma of a Sunday wearing this..(Instagram/@kriti.kharbanda)
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Kriti Kharbanda is setting new goals for our Sunday. The actor, whose sartorial fashion sense always manages to sweep her fans off their feet, did the same thing all over again. On Sunday, the actor dropped a fresh picture of herself on Instagram and it is turning the photo-sharing application in metallic pink.

In the picture, which is from one of Kriti’s recent photoshoots, the actor can be seen posing in a metallic dark pink short jacket with a gold belt near the waist. She paired it with a soft pink lowers. The attire is just too amazing for the sore eyes and are setting major weekend fashion goals for us.

However, Kriti can’t decide what to do for a Sunday – to party or to sleep. “Kinda wanna sleep in, kinda wanna party,” she wrote. Well, that makes all of us. Kriti. The picture is from one of her earlier fashion photoshoots for the motor vehicle company Volkswagon India.

Take a look at her picture here, which is reeking of Sunday vibes:

RELATED STORIES

Kriti stunned her Instagram family in minimal makeup – gold eye shadow, nude lipstick and beach wavy tresses left open. With the flares adding more glitter to the picture, Kriti looks as glamorous as it can get. A few days back, Kriti shared an Instagram reel which is a video collage of her various poses, in the fashionable attire.

Kriti’s fashion is for every day of the week. In a separate post, she set Monday vibes with the same attire. In the video, Kriti can be seen posing like a queen and smiling for the camera. “Monday morning got me like,” wrote the actor.

Kriti is dropping major Sunday goals for us with her picture. And for all the metallic attire lovers, it’s the cue to scurry to take notes from the actor’s sense of fashion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti kharbanda fashion photoshoot sunday vibe
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PV Sindhu sizzles in 12.5k neon green halter co-ords at horse racing event

9

In shades of neon, Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion is a weekend getaway for us

Kirti Kulhari is making Ladakh look good. See what she wore

Dakota Johnson in sexy little black fur dress turns NYC streets into her runway
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP