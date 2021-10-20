Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kriti Sanon's bold purple eye make-up with strapless dress leaves fans weak in the knees
Kriti Sanon's bold purple eye make-up with strapless dress leaves fans weak in the knees

Kriti Sanon leaves fans weak in the knees with her stunning look in a tie-dye print strapless dress. She teamed the ensemble with bold purple eye make-up. 
Kriti Sanon's bold purple eye make-up with strapless dress leaves fans weak in knees(Instagram/@sukritigrover)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:45 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

We may have said our goodbyes to summer, but Kriti Sanon is still basking in the glory of the season with her latest photoshoot. The star recently stepped out in Mumbai with her co-star Rajkummar Rao to promote Hum Do Hamare Do. Kriti chose a strapless summer dress in tie-dye print for the occasion and teamed it with bold eye make-up. Her look left fans weak in the knees.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram today, October 20, to share several images of Kriti wearing a white and blue print maxi dress on her Instagram page. The strapless gown is from a contemporary clothing label Linetribe.

Tie-dye prints reigned over the runway this year and even got a stamp of approval from several celebrities. So, if you want to know more about Kriti's take on this trend, scroll ahead.

Kriti chose a strapless midi length dress to promote Hum Do Hamare Do. The ensemble, adorned with a white and blue tie-dye print, featured a corseted bodice and sweetheart neckline with gathered details on the torso. The fitted silhouette attached with a flowy tiered skirt added to the whimsical charm of her outfit.

Kriti paired the dress with neon green coloured strappy pumps, gold earrings, and blue clay rings. She left her wavy locks open in the middle part, and for glam, she chose a bold look. Purple eye make-up, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and mascara-laden lashes rounded off her glam.

Kriti's photos caused quite the stir online and even received many praises from her fans. See some of the comments:

Comments on Kriti Sanon's photos. 

On the work front, Kriti's film Hum Do Hamare Do will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana. The star also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

kriti sanon rajkummar rao
