Kriti Sanon looks exquisite in Chikankari suit as she visits temple to seek blessings for Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram

Actor Kriti Sanon is awaiting the release of Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush with co-stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Amid this, Kriti visited a temple to seek blessings for the movie's newly-released song Ram Siya Ram - reflecting Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki's (Kriti Sanon) longing for each other after her abduction. The star travelled to the Panchavati in Nashik, where she sought blessing at the Sita Gufa and Kalaram temples with composers Sachet–Parampara. Kriti chose an ethnic look for the special occasion.

Kriti Sanon visits a temple in an exquisite Chikankari suit

Kriti Sanon visits a temple to seek blessings for Adipurush new song, Ram Siya Ram. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon visited the Sita Gufa and Kalaram temples to seek blessings for the newly-released song from her film, Adipurush. The paparazzi clicked Kriti arriving at the Kalina airport - where she took a flight out of Mumbai, and a few clicks from her temple visit. The star's stylist also shared her stunning traditional look for visiting the temples in Nashik. She wore a lavender-coloured Chikankari sharara suit set for the occasion and looked exquisite in the ethereal ensemble from the shelves of designer Anjul Bhandari's eponymous label. Scroll through to see Kriti's pictures in the ethnic look.

Kriti's Lucknow Chikankari sharara suit set features a kurta, sharara pants and a matching dupatta. While the star's Kalidaar kurta features a Keel and Jaalidar Border, pearls and sequins embellishments, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and side slits, the sharara pants have a flared silhouette and matching adornments.

Kriti styled the suit set with a lavender-coloured dupatta draped on her shoulder and adorned with sequin decorations and an embroidered border.

Lastly, she accessorised the suit with juttis, polki floral earrings and a statement ring. Lastly, a centre-parted messy ponytail, darkened brows, pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, and rouged cheekbones rounded the glam picks.