Kriti Sanon or Shilpa Shetty? Who wore the satin wrap skirt and shirt better

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday and decided to treat fans to more stunning pictures of herself dressed in a stunning ensemble in brown. The Heropanti actor was seen in a satin brown shirt that was left open to reveal a olive green floral bralette, she wore a matching brown wrap high waist skirt that had a bow detail around the hips and accentuated the leggy lass's physique. The Dilwale actor sported minimal nude makeup, wearing brown eye shadow on her kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips. She had her short hair flowing down in loose waves, sharing how she was craving chocolate which inspired her outfit choice, writing in the caption, "Just.. woke up craving (chocolate emoji) Morning everyone."

While the Panipat star didn't mention the designer of her outfit in the caption, we couldn't help the sense of déjà vu we got from her outfit that instantly reminded us of Shilpa Shetty in The Star Luxe shirt by Shweta Kapur's brand 431-88 (priced at ₹15,500 on the brand's website), which the Dhadkan actor paired with 431-88's signature draped, tie-up skirt in stretch satin (which is priced on the site at ₹21,500), and although neither are available on rack in either emerald green like Shilpa's or brown like Kriti's, one can get them customized.

Kriti wore her skirt higher and flaunted her legs, leaving the buttons of her shirt undone to give her a sexy, sultry look. Kriti's choice of colour was interesting as well. On the other hand, Shilpa went for a more elegant look with her buttoned up shirt and well put together ensemble. Who do you think wore it better?

On the work front, Kriti recently wrapped the Jaisalmer schedule of Bachchan Pandey in which she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. She has also been roped in to star opposite Prabhas in Adipurush and will also reunite with Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for the action-thriller flick Ganapath.