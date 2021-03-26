Kriti Sanon asks 'Salsa anyone?' as she raises the temperature in 13k dress

Kriti Sanon's latest social media posts can easily be blamed for the sweltering heat and rising temperature, because they are indeed flaming hot! Taking to her Instagram profile, the Barielly ki Barfi actor asked her fans, "Salsa anyone?", as she posed sexily in a multi coloured wrap dress. Kriti's geometrical patterned, draped, crepe maxi dress had shades of pink, teal and black, featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The Luka Chhupi actor posed sexily, her short hair in wet, beachy waves as she sported dewy make-up, giving her a slightly 'been in the sun' look. The Raabta actor accesorized her beachy look with stacked golden rings and dark nail paint. Kriti's stunning draped maxi dress if from fashion designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia's brand Nirmooha, and her look was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. And while most of us would expect a designer outfit worn by a celebrity to cost buckets of money, this dress is priced at ₹12,800, which if not too cheap, is also not too expensive given that it is from an established designer label. While Kriti's sexy Instagram post received around 12 lakh likes, her stunning photograph even caught veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's eye who commented, "wow," with a heart emoji.





On the professional front, Kriti has quite a few projects lined up. Most recently she was roped in for Adipurush, which also stars Baahubali star Prabhas and Sunny Singh. She also has horror-comedy Bhediya in the pipeline, in which she will be seen along with Varun Dhawan in the horror-comedy. Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. The actor announced the wrap of the movie's shooting in February by sharing a picture featuring Akshay.